GALLERY: Annual Kimberley Fire Department open house

The Kimberley Fire Department held their annual open house on Thursday, September 26, 2019 ahead of B.C. Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week takes place from October 6 to 12, 2019, giving communities the opportunity to share important fire prevention and safety information.

The Kimberley Fire Department hosts the open house to demonstrate all of their equipment and safety practices, while also hosting a barbecue.

Photos by Corey Bullock



