Bocce, soccer and longboarding all wrapped up into one ‘festy’ weekend.

JulyFest 2019 was a weekend filled with activities including the Canadian Bocce Championships, annual Soccer Tournament, as well as the Sullivan Challenge Longboard Race.

Watch the video below for a quick recap of the weekend’s events:



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

