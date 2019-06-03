GALLERY: Marysville Daze 2019

The annual Mark Creek Lions pancake breakfast was a hit, as always.

Every year on the first weekend in June, Marysville Daze takes place at Lions Rotary Park in Marysville.

Mark Creek Lions member Larry Armstrong says that this year was a busy one.

“We’ve got another beautiful day, four years in a row now we’ve had perfect weather. The pancake breakfast has been busy as usual,” he said at the event, while taking a break from making sausages. “The pancake breakfast comes with pancakes, sausages, whipped cream and strawberries.”

He adds that all of the proceeds from the breakfast go directly back to the community.

“We’ve got a great day today, a big lineup; everyone seems to be happy. It’s been very busy,” said Armstrong.

When asked how long the event has been running, he replied saying, “I’ve been a lion for 23 years. We started in the rink in Marysville arena and for the last four years we’ve been outside.”

The event isn’t just about the pancake breakfast – there’s the annual soft-ball tournament that takes place across Kimberley, along with a concert from the Kimberley Pipe Band and Highland Dancers, a bouncy castle, Spirit Rock climbing wall, vendor market and this year the addition of food trucks.

Armstrong says that there were some unforseen challenges in setting up the food trucks, however they have learned what will work for next year to make the event even better.

“We can learn from this experience, and hope to bring the food trucks back again next year,” he said. “Overall it’s been a really great day.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
