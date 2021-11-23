Garage sale this Saturday at Centre 64. Bulletin file

Garage sale to support First Saturdays at Centre 64 this Saturday

Donations of gently used, small gifts accepted

First Saturdays will return to Kimberley in the summer of 2022, and organizers are hoping to get a quick fundraiser in before Christmas.

Kimberley Arts will be hosting an ‘Upscale Christmas Garage Sale’ this Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Centre 64 from 12 to 3:30 p.m.

They are looking for donated items but not large items. The hope is that people will regift.

We’ve all received that gift that’s perfectly nice, but not quite to our own taste. Now that gift sits in a closet in our home. But someone else might really like it, so why not donate it to the garage sale?

You can regift without guilt and support First Saturdays.

Please drop off donations by 3 p.m. Friday, November 26 to Centre 64. Remember, just smaller new or very gently used items — no clothing or furniture.

For more information call Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or Carol at 250-427-2258.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask and present their vaccination cards to enter Centre 64.


