Above are Kitty Anderson, Archie ‘Bill’ Archibald, Frankie Pulling, Barb Bova and Yvonne Godlington with Cindy Postnikoff.

Sometimes it’s not the amount donated but the heart behind it. That’s what touched Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames so much about the $260 raised by Gardenview residents for Military Ames.

Led by Gardenview resident Frankie Pulling, who spearheaded donations, the money was raised to help pay for the memorial plaques that were stolen last year.