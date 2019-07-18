The bocce grounds at Centennial Park are where much of the JulyFest action takes place. Bulletin file.

Get Festy, Kimberley

Annual JulyFest is this weekend

JulyFest weekend is finally here, and it looks the weather will switch to sunny just in time.

By Friday afternoon, Kimberley will be filled up with bocce players, soccer players, high school reunion attendees, long boarders and more.

It’s time to ‘Get Festy’.

Bocce registration closed on Monday of this week and the teams are set. At 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the bocce grounds will open with the official ‘beer crack’. The first game is at 4:30 p.m. and live music begins at 5 p.m. The refreshment garden closes at 12:30 a.m.

JulyFest Soccer gets underway at 8 a.m. on Saturday and all available fields — Central Park in Marysville, Chapman Camp, Blarchmont, Selkirk and Soccer Central at Purcell Park — will be in use.

At 10 a.m. the bocce fields open. 10 a.m is also the start time for the 1st Annual Mountain Moustache Dache. With the name paying homage to Happy Hans, the Dache offers a 5 and 10K trail race. Both races begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be run on the Lois Creek Trails. The races start is at the JulyFest bocce grounds at Centennial Park and will climb up to the Lois Creek Trails. This is a zero waste event so bring your own water bottles.

You can also take part in some Zumba from the JulyFest stage at 10.

The 46th JulyFest Homecoming Parade will muster at 3 Boundary Street and it begins at 10:30 a.m. sharp. RBC will be partnering with the Food Bank again this year for July fest. RBC employees, along with friends and family will be walking in the parade collecting donations for the Food Bank.Parade goers are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, etc. or cash. Last year over $700 in cash plus about another $500 plus in food was raised.

After the parade, at 11 a.m. live music begins at the bocce fields and goes all day until closing at 12:30 a.m. There’s also a Kids Fest at 12 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, all sports continue, narrowing the fields until the championship finals.

There’s Zumba again at 12 pm.

Bocce awards will be handed out at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m. it’s the Extreme Skateboard Race from Selkirk School to the Kimberley Building Supply corner. There are lots of great vantage points along the course to watch all the thrills and spills.

The bocce fields will close at 4 p.m.

Have a great JulyFest weekend, Kimberley. And remember, don’t drink and drive.

5/10 K runs in Kimberley raise funds

