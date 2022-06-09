Get growing, Kimberley

The Kimberley Community Garden, operated by Wildsight, is ready for the growing season, which has been somewhat delayed this year by warm weather just refusing to arrive.

But it’s time; the gates are open and you are welcome to plant. Located just behind the Aquatic Centre on Rotary Drive, the garden was built as a demonstration garden to share knowledge and gardening skills. Anyone can visit and plant. Just sign the logbook before you do. There are no allotted plots.

This year there are plans to build a new tool shed and install an irrigation system. The compost bins have b been upgraded and are ready for use. Wildsight asks that you avoid bringing animal refuse, plastics or coffee pods to the compost.

Volunteers are always needed to help maintain the garden. You can sign up at wildsight.ca

You can also volunteer for Community Garden programs like the Backyard Farmers Project. The program works with the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery program to produce locally grown produce for local residents at no cost. The goal is to demonstrate just how much produce can be grown in small plots.

Three to five volunteer Backyard Farmers will be chosen to add an additional raised bed to their garden. Then surplus produced its donated to the Food Recovery Program. Advice will be provided by an experienced urban farmer on planing and designing the new raised bed, and what to grow. A core group of volunteers will also assist.

There are also plans to develop a new Food Sustainability-Local Food Network page on wildsight.ca that is designed to connect growers and producers from in and around the Kimberley area. On this page, there will be links to free gardening resources, share a local grower’s “How To” video series, and design a local food live map. On this map, both growers and producers can choose to have their address pinned, with contact information to enable community members to network on ideas, troubleshoot food growing challenges, and increase both awareness and sales of locally grown/produced farmers.

READ: Kimberley Community Garden waits for spring

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter