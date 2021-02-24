Castlegar’s Gabrielle Herle (right) will be one of the speakers at the conference. She is seen here with Wendy Gaskill from Chinook Scaffolding accepting their Contractor of the Year Award in 2019 from the Builders Code Champion Awards. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar’s Gabrielle Herle (right) will be one of the speakers at the conference. She is seen here with Wendy Gaskill from Chinook Scaffolding accepting their Contractor of the Year Award in 2019 from the Builders Code Champion Awards. Photo: Submitted

Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference offered free for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary

Virtual conference for girls in grades 8 to 12 will be taking place on March 8

Submitted by Kootenay Association for Science & Technology

Quantum Leaps: Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference is a virtual and free event for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary in grades 8 to 12.

Organized by GLOWS (the Kootenay Association for Science & Technology’s youth program), this virtual conference is a community-led initiative taking place on March 8 from 3:30 – 8 p.m. PST. Participants in this engaging interactive online conference will meet and listen to female STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) professionals and learn about their unique journeys and insights.

Aligning this year’s event with International Women’s Day 2021 was purposeful. The theme this year is “Choose to Challenge”, meaning to speak up when you witness or experience wrongness. In other words — use your voice. This is a skill inherent to women’s leadership and a catalyst for ending inequality in STEAM.

Since women are still underrepresented in these fields, GLOWS aims to inspire and educate girls to understand all their opportunities in STEAM careers in a skillful way. Participants will gain an understanding of how the future of work is changing due to science and technology and they’ll learn about the skills they’ll need to thrive as they navigate their journey from student to working professional.

Using the web platform, Gather, GLOWS will emphasize the importance of connection and belonging and highlight regional relationship-building opportunities.This interactive platform will allow participants to move around the virtual space with a 2D avatar and interactions with their web cam and microphone are possible when they’re in the same virtual space as another participant.

“As we were planning this event, we recognized the importance of trying to meet girls where they’re at — deeply experiencing the challenges of navigating pandemic life,” said Tanya Malcolm, GLOWS program manager.

“Quantum Leaps is not only offering girls the opportunity to explore and discover their interests in STEAM, we are intentional about inspiring them through mentorship and representation of women’s leadership.”

When participants register, they’ll have the opportunity to choose their own adventure” for a custom Quantum Leaps experience.

Keynotes:

Re-imagining Work for a Better Future – Tracey Malcolm, Global Future of Work Leader at Willis Towers Watson

Climate Change and Changing the world – Jillian Lennartz, Sustainability Reporting at Teck Resources

Speakers:

My Story as a Young Female STEAM Founder – Mylene Tu, Co-Founder and CEO at Lumaki Labs Inc

The Journey – An Insight into the Rewarding World of Trades – Gabrielle Herle, Health and Safety Coordinator

Construction Maintenance at Local 2300

Tales from an Accidental Miner – Cassandra Spence, Manager, Processing Automation at Teck Resources

Why Rocks Matter – Hannah Mills & Anelda van Staden, Senior Process Mineralogist at Teck Resources

How Engineering Creates Opportunities – Sandra Boer, Former Technical Project Manager at Nortel Networks

Water and Life – Mia Otto, Senior Aquatic Biologist at Lotic Environmental

Workshops:

See How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Reinvent Work – Tracey Malcolm, Global Future of Work Leader at Willis Towers

Watson

Getting Started as an Entrepreneur – Annika Lui, Labs Director at League of Innovators

No Wrong Answers – How Engineers Problem Solve – Anne Simonen, Engineering Technician at City of Castlegar

To learn more about Quantum Leaps 2021: Girls in STEAM & Leadership Conference, visit www.kast.com/quantumleaps. This event is sponsored by: Teck Resources, Advancing Women in Engineering and Technology, Chinook Scaffold Systems Ltd. and the Skills Centre serving the Lower Columbia River region.

kootenayScience

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pink Shirt Day at Purcell Preschool

Just Posted

Purcell Preschool students. Submitted
Pink Shirt Day at Purcell Preschool

Students at Purcell Preschool in Kimberley are making friends and being friends… Continue reading

The property at 323 Banks Street will be developed into three units. Carolyn Grant photo
Development permit sought for 323 Banks Street, Kimberley

Kimberley residents, especially those in Lower Blarchmont, will be pleased to learn… Continue reading

The city of Kimberley hopes to open the aquatic centre by summer. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley hopes to open aquatic centre by summer

Renovations to building must be completed first

Castlegar’s Gabrielle Herle (right) will be one of the speakers at the conference. She is seen here with Wendy Gaskill from Chinook Scaffolding accepting their Contractor of the Year Award in 2019 from the Builders Code Champion Awards. Photo: Submitted
Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference offered free for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary

Virtual conference for girls in grades 8 to 12 will be taking place on March 8

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Winlaw artist Lou Lynn is one of eight Canadians to win a Governor General's award this year. Photo: Janet Dwyer
Kootenay artist Lou Lynn wins Governor General’s award

Lynn is among eight artists honoured throughout Canada

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

UBC Okanagan students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UBC Okanagan students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

Oliver Elementary School. (File)
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school

Interior Health lists two dates for the potential exposure

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Most Read