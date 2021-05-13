Go By Bike Week, May 31 to June 6, 2021. Bulletin file

Go By Bike Week in Kimberley begins May 31

The week of May 31 to June 6, 2021 is Go By Bike Week, and Healthy Kimberley will be coordinating events to encourage you to get on your bike, whether for transportation, fitness, fun, mental health or family connection.

You can visit bobybikebc.ca/kimberley/ to register and log all rides you take during the week for a chance to win provincial and local prizes.

All events will be planned to eliminate groups and practice COVID-19 protocols.

Local events include:

Mountain Bike Scavenger Hunt, organized by Black Dog Cycle and Ski. This is an Instagram/virtual scavenger hunt with a daily clue guiding participants to a new trail where they can document their success on Instagram by tagging a photo taken from the ‘secret’ location.

Kimberley Public Library bike tour of Kimberley’s Little Libraries. Library staff are working on a virtual map and promo video for all the little libraries throughout Kimberley. Participants can email or post to social media each time they visit a different little library. Kimberley Public Library is also doing a bike themed story time.

CBAL and the Early Learning Centre will be helping Healthy Kimberley set up story bike loops over the week.

the goal is three different loops, each set up for two days with families encouraged to bike the loop and read the story along the route. The ELC will also be joining in on the bike theme with bikes featured in stories and crafts during the Strong Start and family programs that week.

Healthy Kimberley is also working on a Love your Local Businesses by Bike passport. Participants would get a stamp from a business when they visit by bike and make a purchase.

Plenty of bike related activities during the week so get on your bike and ride.

READ: Bike to Work Week 2018: Great weather and great participation for Cranbrook and Kimberley


Go By Bike Week, May 31 to June 6, 2021. Bulletin file
Go By Bike Week in Kimberley begins May 31

Most Read