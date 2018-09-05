Kimberley’s Go Go Grannies have had two recent successful fundraisers.

Go Go Grannies in Kimberley

The Go Go Desserts First Saturday’ sponsored by Centre 64 were very successful both in July and September.

The event was held at Chateau Kimberley with Ruth Ramdin making a wide variety of desserts for each Saturday. We also had three very special young ladies (Summer, Genevieve and Paige) helping us as servers. Thanks to each one of them.

Although the Go Go Grannies are very small they don’t lack enthusiasm nor dedication. They are very effective at raising monies for the Stephen Lewis Foundation. The Foundation supports Grandmothers in South Africa who are at the front lines of the AIDS pandemic.

The Go Go’s are lots of fun to be with So if your interested in joining us please contact Donna Kraushaar at H -250-427-5052 or C- 250-520-0552

'Paws' this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.
10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

