Governor General Award Winner

Congratulations to Sierra Cooper, Selkirk’s Class of 2018 Governor General’s Award recipient. The Governor General’s bronze medallion and certificate goes to the grade 12 student with the highest overall G.P.A. in grade 11 and 12 combined. Sierra will be attending UBCO to study Sciences. She plans on pursuing Medical School with a specialization in Dietary Studies! Good luck Sierra. Above, Sierra with Selkirk Principal Clint Dolgopol. Submitted file.