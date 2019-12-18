Mr. DeRuiter’s Grade 4 class at McKim is pictured with Heather Smith of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. The students held a coin drive to shop for food, which they then donated to the food bank for their Christmas Hamper program. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Grade 4 students at McKim donate to Kimberley Helping Hands Food bank

As part of a class project, students bought and donated groceries for the annual Christmas hamper program

Grade 4 students at McKim had somewhat of a different learning experience this week, with Mr. Les DeRuiter and Mrs. Laurie Neeve’s classes learning to shop for, and donate food to, the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

Mrs. Neeve explained that each class held a coin drive to raise funds for the purchase of groceries. She said that the classes raised around $140, which was divided by both classes. Students then looked through the flyers at Mark Creek Market and Save On Foods, and completed the math required to figure out what they could get for the most amount of money.

Mr. DeRuiter’s class shopped at Mark Creek Market, while Mrs. Neeve’s class was at Save On Foods, and afterwards both classes walked their groceries over to the food bank to donate the food to the food bank’s Christmas hamper program.

The kids also got the opportunity to tour the food bank and ask questions to Manager Heather Smith.

“It was a good opportunity for the students to practice math, go shopping, and learn how the food bank runs and supports the community,” said Neeve.

Smith thanked both classes for their generous donations, saying that the Kimberley community really comes together at Christmas time to support the special hamper program.

There are over 160 hampers to go out this year, all of which will include food for the Christmas holidays and toys for families.


Kimberley Community Band delights with annual Christmas concert

