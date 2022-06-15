Graduation weekend coming up in Kimberley

The last time grads were able to parade through the Platzl was pre-COVID in 2019. Bulletin file.

It’s a big weekend coming up for Selkirk’s Class of 2022, and here’s hoping the weather cooperates.

It’s back to normal for the most part after a couple of years of socially distanced graduation festivities. Grads will return to the traditional parade through the Platzl in their prom finery, on Friday, June 17, 2022. an event much enjoyed by Kimberley residents.

Grads will muster at the Kimberley Public Library at 3:15 with the parade beginning at 3:30. At 4:15, there will be an opportunity for family and friends to take pictures at Trickle Creek Golf Course and the formal grad picture will be taken at 5 p.m.

Grads will then head up to the Conference Centre for their dinner/dance.

On Saturday, graduation ceremonies begin at 3 and should wind up at 5 p.m.