The last time grads were able to parade through the Platzl was pre-COVID in 2019. Bulletin file.

The last time grads were able to parade through the Platzl was pre-COVID in 2019. Bulletin file.

Graduation weekend coming up in Kimberley

It’s a big weekend coming up for Selkirk’s Class of 2022, and here’s hoping the weather cooperates.

It’s back to normal for the most part after a couple of years of socially distanced graduation festivities. Grads will return to the traditional parade through the Platzl in their prom finery, on Friday, June 17, 2022. an event much enjoyed by Kimberley residents.

Grads will muster at the Kimberley Public Library at 3:15 with the parade beginning at 3:30. At 4:15, there will be an opportunity for family and friends to take pictures at Trickle Creek Golf Course and the formal grad picture will be taken at 5 p.m.

Grads will then head up to the Conference Centre for their dinner/dance.

On Saturday, graduation ceremonies begin at 3 and should wind up at 5 p.m.

Previous story
Military Ames to host service of Remembrance this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley

Just Posted

A Trail man has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Ex-B.C. sheriff turned Kootenay security company owner charged with sexual assault of a minor

On June 7, 2022, the six governments of the Ktunaxa Nation met with United States government representatives to discuss watershed pollution from mining in Canada that ‘crosses the line’ into the United States.Photo courtesy Ktunaxa Nation Council.
Ktunaxa press feds on cross-border pollution in Kootenay watershed

The last time grads were able to parade through the Platzl was pre-COVID in 2019. Bulletin file.
Graduation weekend coming up in Kimberley

The Cranbrook Outlaws. photo submitted
Home game opening weekend a big success for the Cranbrook Outlaws Lacrosse team