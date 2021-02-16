From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ couple goes all out for Mardi Gras

COVID may have ruined this year’s parades, but the pandemic was no match for Dave and Sharon Skelton

A West Kootenay couple on Tuesday, Feb. 16, decorated their home for Mardi Gras.

In decking out their front porch in throw beads and other Fat Tuesday duds, Grand Forks’ Dave and Sharon Skelton made a spectacular show of solidarity with their cousins in New Orleans, where the COVID-19 pandemic has ruined this year’s carnival.

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” Dave told The Gazette.

The Skeltons stand in front of their brightly-coloured, Mardi Gras-themed porch in Grand Forks, B.C. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Wearing her finest headdress, a vermilion medallion swinging from her bejewelled neck, Sharon said Mardi Gras was normally a great excuse to spend time with friends and family. Her Mardis Gras mug, though bereft of potent spirits, was overflowing in carnival cheer.

“It’s so much fun,” she laughed, hanging her favourite necklace on a front-yard shrub.

To the Skeltons, their family, and everyone taking part this Fat Tuesday, let the good times roll!

Or, as the French say, “lasissez bon temps rouler!”

 

CoronavirusGrand Forks

