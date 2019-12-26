Grater Good donates to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

The donation went towards the annual Christmas Hamper program

Robin Dixon, owner of the Grater Good, is pictured presenting a cheque for $1000 to Dexter McArthur for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

The holiday season in Kimberley is always filled with generosity, with many community members donating to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank at Christmas time.

For the past several years Robin Dixon of the Grater Good in Kimberley has donated to the Food Bank for their annual Christmas Hamper program.

This year, Dixon donated a cheque for $1,000. She says she believes it is important to give back to the community in a way that will directly affect someone in town.

Over the past three years, Dixon will have donated $3,000 to the Food Bank.