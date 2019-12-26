Robin Dixon, owner of the Grater Good, is pictured presenting a cheque for $1000 to Dexter McArthur for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Grater Good donates to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

The donation went towards the annual Christmas Hamper program

The holiday season in Kimberley is always filled with generosity, with many community members donating to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank at Christmas time.

For the past several years Robin Dixon of the Grater Good in Kimberley has donated to the Food Bank for their annual Christmas Hamper program.

This year, Dixon donated a cheque for $1,000. She says she believes it is important to give back to the community in a way that will directly affect someone in town.

Over the past three years, Dixon will have donated $3,000 to the Food Bank.

Previous story
Kimberley RCMP give a little extra at Christmas

Just Posted

Grater Good donates to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

The donation went towards the annual Christmas Hamper program

Kimberley RCMP give a little extra at Christmas

For years the Kimberley RCMP officers, civilian and municipal employees and their… Continue reading

Selkirk students raise $9750 for Food Bank

The Selkirk Secondary School community raised a total of $9,750 during their… Continue reading

Steelworkers support local foodbanks

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributed $229,750 to 112 food banks across Canada… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department launches app to track Santa on Christmas Eve

The app will show where Santa is during his annual tour of Kimberley.

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Most Read