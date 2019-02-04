Great Scot. Kimberley/Cranbrook celebrate Robbie Burns Night

The Scots came out in full force for Robbie Burns Night at the Heritage Inn. To a sold out dinner, the Haggis Was piped in to the hall by Pipe Major Jock MacDonald. Jason Tichauer was the Haggis Bearer with a lively and very entertaining Address to the Haggis delivered by Russ Kinghorn. Bob McCue was Master of ceremonies for the evening and kept everything going along smoothly with a few good Scottish jokes for good measure. Scottish entertainment was provided by Highland dancers of Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan The Kimberley Pipe Band performing some favourite Scottish tunes. Since this is the Highland Dance Association fundraiser, a huge thank you goes out to everyone for the continued support of our event.