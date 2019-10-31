Halloween 2019 in Kimberley

Trick-or-treaters are pictured at Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

Community members across Kimberley and Cranbrook took part in Halloween festivities this year including dressing up and trick-or-treating on Halloween day, pumpkin carving contests, the annual Fort Steel Spooktacular and much more.

Save On Foods in Kimberley were dressed in costume while they announced the winner of their 4K Smart TV on Halloween day, which is going to a community member named Tia. They also raised $5,000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital through their recent round-up fundraiser.

This weekend the festivities continue with The Rep in Cranbrook screening the movie ‘The Shining’ on Friday, November 1, followed by the annual Kimberley Horror Fest (sold out) event on Saturday, November 2.

A trick-or-treater is pictured at the donut station at the annual Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

Students from Second Steps Daycare in Kimberley are pictured trick-or-treating in the Platzl on Halloween day. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

A scary clown at Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

A scary mummy at Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

Save On Foods Employees are pictured dressed up for Halloween on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Save On Foods recently raised $5000 for BC Children’s Hospital through their round-up fundraiser. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Save On Foods Employees are pictured dressed as Cruelle De Ville and her dalmatian puppies for Halloween on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Save On Foods recently raised $5000 for BC Children’s Hospital through their round-up fundraiser. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)