Halloween Boonanza at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre

This Friday at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre, get yourself in the mood for Halloween festivities over the weekend.

The Aquatic Centre is offering a fun for alleges Halloween Bonanza on Friday, October 28.

There will be a haunted house and Halloween games, public swims and even a pumpkin hunt.

The Haunted House, with games in and out of the water begins at 2 p.m. and as the day turns to evening, the house gets a little scarier.

The pumpkin haunt, sponsored by Royer’sLandscaping and Property Managerment involves kids or teams being given a pumpkin ( donated by Save On Foods Kimberley ) and a route map, which they must carry, with their pumpkin, along the route. There will be checkpoints along the way which they must visit, as well as try to stay clear of the goblins, who are also along the route to add scary fun! Registration for the pumpkin hunt is now open at the Aquatic Centre.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

• Haunted House and Halloween games

2 to 3 p.m for ages three to six ($5 admission)

• Haunted House and Swim (ages six to nine) $5

3 to 5 p.m. and again at 5 to 6 p.m. The second haunted house will be a little scarier. The swim goes until 7 p.m.

• Outrageously Scary Haunted House and late night swim for Grade 4 and up. $5

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

You will want to check in for the pumpkin hunt at 6:30 p.m. the hunt is $12 per person or $40 per team, and it goes from 7 to 8 p.m. The pumpkin hunt is for Grade 4 plus and includes a late night swim from 7 to 10 p.m.

All kinds of fun Halloween activities for all ages at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.