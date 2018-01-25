Harmony honours 50 year member

At the regular January meeting of Harmnoy Chapter #45, Order of the Eastern Star, a full report was given of their successful Pre-Xmas sale held on Dec. 16th. A bake table, basket table, children’s shopping centre, and a soup & bun luncheon were all well received by the patrons. The lucky winners of the draw were Rick Kavanagh, Ken Lunde and Nicole Millner.

On behalf of the Grand Chapter of BC/Yukon, Sr. Ruby Rioux, received a Grand Appointment as Grand Representative of New Mexico in British Columbia and Yukon. Congratulations accompanied the appointment from the Worthy Grand Matron and Worthy Grand Patron.

Sr. Roberta Richards, Worthy Matron of Jubilee #64 in Cranbrook brought Happy New Year greetings from all of Jubilee members. She invited Harmony members to join them on Monday, Jan. 23 for their regular meeting and on Mon. Feb. 26th for their Birthday celebration. Future events for both Chapters include Election of Officers & Installations. The Annual Hands Across the Border, a gathering of BC, Alta, Washington, Idaho & Montana members will be held in Coeur D’Alene on May 5th weekend. Pre-registation is required.

Under Good of the Order, Sr. Jan Backman was presented at the Altar, given Grand Honours and welcomed as Harmony”s latest 50 year member.

Greetings were read from WGM & WGP with apologies for non-attendance.

Sr. Didi Stroud, Conductress then escorted Sr. Backman on a stroll, through Harmony’s Garden of the Labyrinth. At the station of Adah, Sr. Jan Livingstone spoke of the first decade of Sr. Jan Backman’s Star Life. This decade included her initiation into the Order on Dec. 18, 1967 under Tori MacKinnon’s year in the East and her journey to the East in 1974-75 with Jim Jones as her Worthy Patron, illustrating her fidelity to our Chapter. Speaking on the Second decade of Jan’s star life, Sr. Marlyn Marshall spoke of her Constancy as a Trustee & Sentinel, and particularly, as a devoted Committee member, constant and true.

The third decade of this illustrious Star life was given by Sr. Jane Campbell. She spoke of the need for loyalty in our daily lives as well as loyalty in our Eastern Star lives. “Loyal you were than and still are! For this your sisters & brothers say THANK YOU! Special thanks for the loyalty of your smile!” .During this decade donations were made to the Pines for furnishing a renovated room.

Sr. Ruby Rioux, speaking on the 4th decade of Sr. Backman’s Star life, explained how Sr. Backman filled in when the Worthy Matron had to leave town. From her Ode book of that term, Sr. Ruby explained your emblem and your fun emblem as the ring of friendship reading: Friendship is a Garden. During that decade, The Grand Chapter of BC/Yukon, honoured her by awarding her the Grand Representative of Maryland and Harmony voted her a Life Membership for her continued energy, faithfulness always with her warm smile. During this term in the East, she paid special tribute to Harmony’s longtime members.

“In the Fifth Decade of her Star life, Sr Jan experienced changes” said Sr. Barbara Craig. Meetings went from 2 per month to one, then from evening to afternoon. There was a change of location after 80 years in the Kimberley Masonic Hall. Baskets, baskets, baskets became a major fund-raiser and always and forever, your smile was thee. Throughout this decade many other Stars will remember you as OUR MARTHA., an office you served for ove 20 years.

The Honouree returned to the East where she received her 50 year pin from Grand Chapter and a bouguet of love-filled flowers from her Harmony.

The afternoon concluded with a lunch of jellied salads and s cake dedicated to our dedicate member. Conversations centered on reminiscing so there were a few tears fell.