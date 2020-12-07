Healthy Kimberley auctioning treadmill desk as fundraiser

Are you tired of sitting at a desk all day? Healthy Kimberley is offering the opportunity to move while you work.

Healthy Kimberley is holding a fundraising auction for a Bodycraft Spacewalker Treadmill Desk https://activegoods.ca/products/bodycraft-spacewalker-treadmill

Stay active while walking your way through those endless zoom meetings, hours of work from home or icy street days. It’d also make a great Christmas gift! The desk folds into a sleek bench when not in use.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the general Healthy Kimberely fund to support all of our projects – Food Recovery, Swan Avenue Playground, Rotary Park Playbox, Physical Literacy and more. Send your best bid along with your name and contact info to: healthykimberley5210@gmail.com or call 250-427-4300 and we will keep you up to date on the action! The desk goes to the highest bidder – let the bidding begin!

READ: Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

READ: Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery continues to operate



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter