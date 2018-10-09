Healthy Kimberley offering free consulting services for a healthier workplace

Healthy Kimberley aims to impliment community-wide health strategies.

Healthy Kimberley’s Taking Care of Business initiative is offering free consulting services to local businesses in order to help business owners achieve a healthier workplace.

Marina Stropky, Health Promotion Coordinator with Healthy Kimberley said, “we love Kimberley’s unique and dynamic business community and we want to help make local businesses healthier and even more awesome.”

She adds that they are offering free consulting services because Healthy Kimberley believes the best way to be healthy is a community.

“Local businesses play a key role in their influence on our workplaces and on consumer choices,” she said. “We are offering free consulting in order to help businesses determine what health promotion strategies could be most effective in each unique workplace and how to implement these strategies.

“Most business owners care about the health of their staff and customers, but it can be a challenge to determine effective ways to promote healthy choices. We can provide evaluations to determine existing strategies, make individualized policy suggestions based on the distinct strengths and needs of each business, offer advice on setting smart goals and provide staff with incentives for healthy workplace challenges.”

Healthy Kimberley has resources available to local businesses that can help implement these effective policies that promote healthy choices for staff and customers.

“Most business owners know that a healthy work environment is good for business; more productive and engaged staff and attractiveness to customers. Our consulting services help find the best way to achieve this,” said Stropky.

One great perk, she says, is that it allows Healthy Kimberley to get to know local businesses, most of which are already supporting community health in some way.

“It gives us the opportunity to share the healthy products and services that they offer in our interactions with other businesses and local media,” said Stropky.

So far, five businesses have participated in an initial consultation and some follow-up. A dozen more have expressed varying levels of interest, Stropky says, but have not yet started utilizing their services.

“The overall goal of the Taking Care of Business initiative is to include businesses in Healthy Kimberley’s community-wide health effort,” she said. “We would like to see businesses set and achieve goals that create healthy work environments for staff and provide healthy options for customers.”

Some examples of a healthy workplace are promoting the benefits of healthy diest and physical activity through posters, newsletters and workshops, adopting healthy policies such as a ‘walking meeting’ policy, supporting community initiatives like Bike to Work Week, providing facilities that support healthy choices for staff (fridge, microwave, bike rack) and providing healthy options for customers (healthy menu item, nutrition information, encouraging non-screen activities).

Healthy Kimberley plans on hosting a competition for participating businesses, including a grand prize for ‘SMART’ goals achieved. Details are in the works.

To find out more information or book your free consultation contact Stropky at 250-919-3766 or email her at tcobkimberley@gmail.com.

Previous story
Military Ames thanks local volunteer for upkeep of Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park

Just Posted

Two wins over Thanksgiving weekend for Dynamiters

By JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters celebrated Thanksgiving weekend by finding ways… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley offering free consulting services for a healthier workplace

Healthy Kimberley aims to impliment community-wide health strategies.

Military Ames thanks local volunteer for upkeep of Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park

Military Ames would like to thank Kimberley Volunteer Lincoln Harrison who has… Continue reading

Kimberley Mayor headed to China with Purcell International Education

Mayor Don McCormick and Duncan MacLeod of PIE seeking funds for full-time international school.

Kimberley City Council approves financial plan amendments

First, second and third reading have been given to five different amendments to the financial plan.

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Most Read