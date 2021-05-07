Healthy Kimberley seeks board members

Healthy Kimberley, a community based organization that creates opportunities for increased physical activity and healthy eating, is seeking general board members, as well as a board member willing to serve as treasurer.

The board oversees the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, the Physical Literacy project, the Rotary Park Playbox, Selkirk Basketball court, the new Adventure Playground on Swan Avenue and more.

The volunteer Board works with its Project Coordinators to promote projects that support this mandate.

Prospective Board members should be willing to provide their skills, experience, creativity and time to help guide Healthy Kimberley projects. The board meets four times per year and members are expected to also contribute to discussions and decisions by email as needed between meetings. Many board members also take more active roles with individual projects by joining sub-committees or volunteering with projects.

By joining the Board as Treasurer, you will assume an important role in the Healthy Kimberley organization. The Treasurer works with our bookkeeper to provide oversight for the finances of the organization and will require approximately of 5-8 hours per quarter of your volunteer time. No accounting experience is necessary – just a willingness to get involved and learn as you go. You will be supported by the incumbent and experienced bookkeepers.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Wilson, Treasurer Healthy Kimberley 403 978-7005

Dr. Ilona Hale, Chairperson Healthy Kimberley 250 432-5073; ilona.hale@ubc.ca

