Students of Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan’s School of Highland Dance will be competing in Kimberley in April.

Highland Dance competition bigger and better this year

Every year for the past 40 years, Kimberley has hosted a highland dance competition in April. The event is usually held at Selkirk Secondary.

This year, the 40th anniversary, plans are to make everything just a little bit bigger and better.

Liela Cooper has been a part of every single one of those competitions, and she says the plan this year is to turn the competition into a reunion as well. To that end, Cooper is reaching out to alumni.

“We are putting the word out to all the dancers who have competed over the years,” she said. “We’d love for them to attend the reunion.”

The event will be held at the Kimberley Conference Centre on Saturday, April 21.

“We’re having it at the conference centre this year, because we have added extras. “It’s a competition for sure, there will be more ‘super special’ categories, a little more prizes prize money for the older girls. There will be a choreography competition as well.”

This is a one-day competition and Cooper is expecting dancers from Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Kamloops, Kelowna, Trail, Nelson, Castlegar, Banff, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

“I think we’ll have about 150 competitors. We’ll have pipers and two judges from Vancouver,” Cooper said.

And to top it all off, there will be ceilidh on Saturday night, also at the conference centre.

Performing at the ceilidh will be Phil Hood with special guests, Lennan Delaney and Jared Albright

“They play a mix of East Coast Kitchen party music as well as the 40 “jukebox standard” songs,” Cooper said. “We were really lucky to book them. They are in town to play a concert at Centre 64 on Friday, and gave us a super deal to play for the ceilidh. So we’ll have really good live music.”

Also at the the ceilidh the winners of the choreography contest will perform, and Cooper is putting together a slide show of the competition through the years.

“We’ve got pictures that go back all the way to the first competition,” she said.

Cooper is looking for any local business or service groups that might like to sponsor medals or a trophy, or any other type of donation.

“It’s bigger this year, so it’s more expensive,” she said. “We have had donations of $250 each from the Pipe Band, Symphony on the Mountain, Kimberley Arts Council and Tourism Kimberley. We are thrilled about that.”

If you would like to make a donation, call Liela at 250-427-5725.

Tickets for the Ceilidh are $15 at the door, kids 6 and under free and of course one and all can come up and watch the competition.

Previous story
Wildsight to host fruit tree pruning clinics

Just Posted

Highland Dance competition bigger and better this year

Every year for the past 40 years, Kimberley has hosted a highland… Continue reading

Selkirk Secondary students participate in free avalanche skills training

Selkirk High School students participated in a free Avalanche Skills Training Level… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council votes to keep Tourism Kimberley funding as-is

The City will continue to contribute $75,000 annually to Tourism Kimberley.

Wildsight to host fruit tree pruning clinics

Learn how to prune your trees for increased yield, ease of harvest, and better health.

Gathering of past Kimberley area baseball greats to be held in July

Organizing committee calling all Hobos, Dynamos, Tempests, Angels and Steelmen from the 1950s to 60s

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers

France, Netherlands, Belgium stops to sign exchange agreements

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman chronicle the province’s ‘bizarre journey’ in new book

Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Robin Carey, 13, was a standout softball and baseball player, twice representing Team Canada

Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes

Health Professions Review Board’s decision deemed transparent and justifiable

Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Kris Smith says he may be forced to sell due to B.C.’s new speculation tax.

China’s defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry

China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime in the coming days

Most Read