Highland Dancers compete in Lethbridge

Dancers of Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan travelled to Lethbridge this past weekend for their annual highland dance competition. The girls had a wonderful day and brought home two aggregate trophies… Won by Jerika Pickering (Novice class)and Sophia Bradley (Intermediate class). Congratulations to all dancers. The girls are hard at work preparing for their annual year end performance. The Spring Fling is at McKim Auditorium Thursday May 31st 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at the door. $10 for adults children under six are free and senior citizens are by donation. Please come out and support your local Highland dancers