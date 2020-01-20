Highland Dancers entertain at Kimberley mid-winter lunch

Delicious homemade soup and dessert on a cold day. Perfect. The ladies of Beta Sigma Phi hosted a “Mid Winter Luncheon” to a full hall at the United Church in Kimberley. Wonderful soup and buns with an amazing array of desserts were served. Students of Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan danced for the appreciative audience The funds raised through the luncheon are donated directly back into our community. Beta Sigma Phi presented Liela with a donation in support of their 42 Annual Highland Dance competition to b held in Kimberley in April.



