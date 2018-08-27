Home at last

As part of an independent design studies course at Selkirk Secondary School, Grade 12 student Emerson Hale has just finished building his very own Tiny Eco Home.

Starting with a used shipping container, Emerson worked through every stage of the construction from his own design. He completed the framing, installing windows and doors, electrical, drywalling, plumbing, roofing and building and installing much of the interior furnishings. One of his goals was to be as environmentally friendly as possible in the design and re-use salvaged materials whenever possible. The home will run on solar energy.

“I’d like to thank Ms. Weitzel, Mr. Treber and the administration at Selkirk for their support as well as all the family and friends who helped me out on this project. Also thanks to Kimberley Building Supplies, Kijiji, Youtube and the free store at the dump,” said Hale.

Emerson admitted that it was a lot more work than he expected but that overall it was an amazing learning experience. When asked if he would do it again he said, “maybe next time I will build a bird house.”

Emerson will be off to UBC Okanagan in the fall to study electrical engineering and his home will eventually move to the West Kootenay.