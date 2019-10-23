Home Grown Coffee House supports the food bank

Home Grown Coffee House presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Kimberley Food Bank.
The Coffee House will start their 34th season at Centre 64 on Saturday, Oct 26 at 8:00 pm with a great line-up of local entertainers.
Home Grown Coffee House presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Kimberley Food Bank.
The Coffee House will start their 34th season at Centre 64 on Saturday, Oct 26 at 8:00 pm with a great line-up of local entertainers.
Home Grown Coffee House presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Kimberley… Continue reading
At the beginning of the month, The Bulletin reported that the Kimberley… Continue reading
As reported previously in the Bulletin, Kimberley Scouts including Beavers, Cubs, Scouts… Continue reading
Permits valued at over $27 million at end of September
There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring
David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada
Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings
‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’
They say young people will be more affected than other groups
Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental
According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.
Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday
The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia
As reported previously in the Bulletin, Kimberley Scouts including Beavers, Cubs, Scouts…
Sebastien Normandin, 49, charged with attempts to hit former girlfriend with car
Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each
The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia
‘Albertans feel that everywhere we turn, we are being blocked in, pinned down and even attacked’
SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help
While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario