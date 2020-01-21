Hospice offering Live and Learn program for 2020

Program is run for people who are in the early stages of a terminal diagnosis

The Cranbrook and The Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society is renewing its Live & Learn day program for another season, and is putting out the word to prospective participants.

Live & Learn is a nine-week program, held on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s run for people who are in the early stages of a terminal diagnosis, who can get together for peer support and story-sharing, and to take advantage of therapies and activities Hospice offers.

The program has proven to be a great success with participants since it launched in 2019, following a two-year trial period.

Janyce Bampton, Executive Director of Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society, says that participants formed friendships during their time with Live and Learn and have carried on into the present.

Jackie Jensen, who leads the program along with her husband Mike, says the program is for clients living with terminal illness — cancer, COPD, the effects of stroke, Parkinson’s — “anything debilitating or life-changing,” she said.

“A lot of these people would be home-bound. This would be a way to meet people in a similar situation. We’ve found that people [who took part in the program] really communicated, formed a bond, and carried on these relationships afterwards.”

The program will take place over nine weeks, and will run Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Suite 302 at the F.W. Green Home in Cranbrook. There is no charge to the participants.

People interested in taking part in the program must register. Please contact Jensen at jackiejensen44@shaw.ca, or call Jackie at 250-426-8191.

During the program, the mornings are dedicated to peer support and sharing stories, gathering for coffee to talk about the week. Therapists attend in the morning, available for anyone who wishes to participate. And complementary comfort care will be available for participants in the facility’s treatment room. Lunch is provided by local chefs and restaurants. The afternoon will be spent enjoying various activities, such as art therapy, journaling or personal story writing, Other activities include relaxation exercises, breath work, advance care planning, music care, pet therapy, meditation, games or sing-song.

Partners in the Live and Learn day program include BC Centre of Palliative Care, Interior Health Authority, MJ’s Floral Boutique, United Way, local restaurants and other donations, along with Hospice volunteers.

Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice serves both communities and the surrounding area. Along with Live & Learn, programs include end of life’s journey companionship for clients and their families, bereavement support groups for adults, peer support, phone support. You can call the office at 250-417-2019.