In the weeds: Watercolour with Weeds night in Kimberley

Kimberley residents are invited to learn more about what invasive weeds are growing in our area at a special event on August 11, 2023.

Sign up for Watercolour with Weeds at Centre 64 from 6 to 8 p.m. and create a weed masterpiece.

All supplies are provided and you will gain some knowledge of invasive species and create a painting at the same time.

It’s hosted by the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council, who are doing their best to educate about, and control, invasive species in the region.

Throughout the event, you’ll discover how these invasive plants disrupt natural habitats, jeopardize biodiversity, and compete with native species. Develop a deeper understanding of the significance of early detection and effective management strategies while enjoying the therapeutic and expressive qualities of watercolor painting.

Regardless of your level of artistic expertise, whether you’re a seasoned painter or just starting out, this workshop welcomes everyone. Set your imagination free, connect with fellow nature enthusiasts, and depart with a stunning artwork serving as a reminder of our collective impact in the battle against invasive species.

You can sign up for the workshop at https://www.ekisc.com/events-courses

The EKISC has had a very busy spring, with their field times out doing community weed pulls before the invasive flower.

Now that the weed pulling season is slowing down, the field teams switch to inventories. July is a perfect month for that as the weeds have not yet dried up and turned brown, so they are easy to identify.



