An undated watercolour paint palette, painted in watercolour by instructor Ionne McCauley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Watercolours. Black Press file

An undated watercolour paint palette, painted in watercolour by instructor Ionne McCauley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Watercolours. Black Press file

In the weeds: Watercolour with Weeds night in Kimberley

Kimberley residents are invited to learn more about what invasive weeds are growing in our area at a special event on August 11, 2023.

Sign up for Watercolour with Weeds at Centre 64 from 6 to 8 p.m. and create a weed masterpiece.

All supplies are provided and you will gain some knowledge of invasive species and create a painting at the same time.

It’s hosted by the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council, who are doing their best to educate about, and control, invasive species in the region.

Throughout the event, you’ll discover how these invasive plants disrupt natural habitats, jeopardize biodiversity, and compete with native species. Develop a deeper understanding of the significance of early detection and effective management strategies while enjoying the therapeutic and expressive qualities of watercolor painting.

Regardless of your level of artistic expertise, whether you’re a seasoned painter or just starting out, this workshop welcomes everyone. Set your imagination free, connect with fellow nature enthusiasts, and depart with a stunning artwork serving as a reminder of our collective impact in the battle against invasive species.

You can sign up for the workshop at https://www.ekisc.com/events-courses

The EKISC has had a very busy spring, with their field times out doing community weed pulls before the invasive flower.

Now that the weed pulling season is slowing down, the field teams switch to inventories. July is a perfect month for that as the weeds have not yet dried up and turned brown, so they are easy to identify.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

Just Posted

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is fundraising for a new neonatal intensive care unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook (Google maps photo)
EKFH Warm Embrace campaign will fund regional neonatal intensive care centre

Evacuation orders issued for properties in Aqam community as downed power lines spark wildfire Monday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Evacuation order issued for ʔaqam Community properties in response to wildfire

(Pixabay)
RDEK Board Adopts Short Term Rental Policy

The Galloway Lands residential development proposal in the Lizard Creek area near Fernie has finally got the go-ahead from the Regional District of East Kootenay. (File)
RDEK board adopts Galloway Lands bylaw amendments