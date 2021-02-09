Independent School helps with Save-On-Foods donation to Food Recovery Depot

The grade 6/7/8 class at the Kimberley Independent School has been exploring the topic of waste prevention, including food waste, and on Friday, the class went to help unload excess food from the old Save-On-Food location to transport it to the Kimberley Food Recovery Depot.

Shannon Duncan of the Food Recovery Depot said that normally they try to incorporate classrooms into their work. For example, last year, before COVID, classes would come to the depot to help with sorting shifts and getting involved with the different types of work that go on up there.

This gives the students the chance to see how and why everything happens and make a contribution.

Duncan said that she was excited this project at Save-On-Foods was able to happen safely within current COVID regulations, as was teacher Ronalea Beaton, who said that the Independent School has maintained a partnership with the Food Recover Program since its inception.

“The school continues to benefit from accessing food from the program for supplements for snacks and lunches,” Beaton said. “The students just watched the documentary “Just Eat It”, and were alarmed at the amount of food can go to waste as a result of shelf life, appearance and best before dates.”

“Food can still be good after the past due date, that’s just when they need it off the shelf,” said Grade 6 student Hailee. “[You should] eat what you can and compost anything you can’t eat. Nothing is wrong with the food, it [can] still be given to people.”



