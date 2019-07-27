Heather Smith and Jean Minifie from the Helping Hands Food Bank with representatives of the Indian Motorcycle Group. Submitted file.

Indian Motorcycle Group gives gift to Kimberley Food Bank

Last week, the Indian Motorcycle Group rode into town for JulyFest and while they were here, invited Heather Smith and Jean Minifie from the Helping Hands Food Bank up to the Conference Centre for their banquet.

Minifie says it was a wonderful celebration and an opportunity to meet a “very generous group of bikers with big hearts wanting to give back to our community”. A 50 50 draw at the event raised over $1900 which was promptly handed over to the Food Bank.

Thank you to the Indian Motorcycle Group.

Previous story
VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

Just Posted

Indian Motorcycle Group gives gift to Kimberley Food Bank

Last week, the Indian Motorcycle Group rode into town for JulyFest and… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves wireless communications tower on Concentrator Hill

The Freedom Mobile tower will be located approximately 1.5km east of the City.

Kimberley We Paint group presents watercolour workshop

Take your watercolour painting to a new level

Kimberley First Saturday August presents an Irish Ceili – Dance Party

Next Saturday, August 3, Kimberley First Saturday is pleased to present the… Continue reading

Still time to register for Columbia Basin Transboundary Conference

The One River, One Future conference will display history, arts and culture of the Columbia River.

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Most Read