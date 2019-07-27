Indian Motorcycle Group gives gift to Kimberley Food Bank

Heather Smith and Jean Minifie from the Helping Hands Food Bank with representatives of the Indian Motorcycle Group. Submitted file.

Last week, the Indian Motorcycle Group rode into town for JulyFest and while they were here, invited Heather Smith and Jean Minifie from the Helping Hands Food Bank up to the Conference Centre for their banquet.

Minifie says it was a wonderful celebration and an opportunity to meet a “very generous group of bikers with big hearts wanting to give back to our community”. A 50 50 draw at the event raised over $1900 which was promptly handed over to the Food Bank.

Thank you to the Indian Motorcycle Group.