International students shared their culture with kids at the Purcell’s Pre-K programs

During the month of April, students participating in the Rocky Mountain International Student Program (RMISP) visited Purcell Preschool + Daycare three times to share their languages and cultures with children in Purcell’s Pre-K programs. The RMISP students led arts and crafts activities in the classroom and played schoolyard games with the children in the gym and on the field. Fun activities and games included learning to play Red Light-Green Light in Japanese, Duck-Duck-Goose in German, and a Mexican piñata! Other learning opportunities included Italian colours, singing Head and Shoulders in French, and an interesting cultural presentation by students from The Netherlands. A special highlight for the Purcell students was having their names written for them in Japanese calligraphy.

Thank you to all the RMISP students who volunteered their time for this incredible exchange opportunity. The visiting students come from Japan, Germany, Mexico, Italy, the Netherlands, and France and currently attend Selkirk Secondary School, Mount Baker Secondary School, and Laurie Middle School. For more information about RMISP including the opportunity to participate in the program as a host family in the Kimberley-Cranbrook area, visit www.rmisp.ca.