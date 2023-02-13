The screening of Into the Weeds has been rescheduled to March 3. Bulletin file

‘Into the Weeds’ screening set for March 3 in Kimberley

After being forced to cancel the screening in January of “Into the Weeds’, because of furnace issues at Centre 64, Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook is pleased to announced that the showing of the documentary exploring the story of the herbicide glyphosate has been rescheduled.

It will be shown Friday, March 3 at Centre 64 in Kimberley. Doors open at 7, film starts at 7:30 p.m.Entry is by donation, but there are only 120 seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Into the Weeds: Dewayne “Lee” Johnson vs. Monsanto Company follows the story of groundskeeper Lee Johnson and his fight for justice against agrichemical giant Monsanto (now Bayer), the manufacturer of the weed killer, Roundup. As the film team toggles back and forth between the detail and scale of this ubiquitous product’s impact, it becomes clear that the Johnson verdict will have global repercussions. By telling Johnson’s story, Into the Weeds ultimately considers whether this kind of David vs. Goliath fight is capable of instigating lasting and substantial change.

