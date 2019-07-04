It’s First Saturday, Kimberley

The final schedule for this weekend’s First Saturday event has been set. Here’s hoping the weather cooperates as a day jam-packed with fun has been planned.

It starts at 9 a.m. with a Kimberley Nature Park Hike to the South West Passage viewpoint. Meet at Nordic Ski entrance. If you’d rather just have breakfast, head to the Platzl for a Rotary Pancake breakfast. That starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 11 a.m.

And while you enjoy breakfast listen to the sounds of the Kimberley Community Band, who will begin playing in the Platzl at 10:30 a.m. Music continues at 11:30 a.m. with Maddisun.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. it’s the First Saturday Silent Auction. This auction helps the Arts Council bring you all the events of First Saturdays. And you also have the chance to bid on some amazing items including golf, accommodations, a stay at Riverside Campground, swimming pass, rafting, Nordic ski cards, local merchandise, restaurant certificates, artwork and more.

From 10:30 – 2:30, is an activity new this year, the Make Art Studio. This new space will include adult space to create, imagine, connect and view great local art. It includes a free workshop where you can create your own First Saturday market bag.

Then it’s time for more live entertainment with a lineup including Kevin Martin, Tom Bungay and Sheva. That starts at 12:15.

Take in the Art Market and demonstrations. Artists will be on site. There is also face-painting, kids creative activities and much more. New this year is a photo booth.

Vendors on site include Darcy Wanuk; Caprice Hogg; Wasa Quilting Guild; Rene Farwig; Shannon Parnall; The Thing Factory (Val Ballauf); Susan Lamb; Maxine Dodd; We Paint; Liz Conner; Wendy Franz; Olivia Roberts; Julie Liu; Hoof and Horn Eccentrics.

Take the kids to the Imagination Station , hosted by the Kimberley Library. Get creative, listen to stories.

And check out the Interactive Story Wall , and help create a Kimberley Story.

Other events around town include the GoGo Desserts 1-3pm at the Chateau Kimberley; Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3p.m. The Kimberley Heritage Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There’s an opening reception for the latest exhibit, The Kootenay Burn by James McElroy, in the gallery at Centre 64 from 2 to 4 p.m.

And down in Marysville, the Marysville Artisans are open from 11 a.m. ti 4 p.m.

And for your evening entertainment, how about a free concert. It starts with a beer gardenat 5:30 and an Elks barbecue. Then it’s the One Light Town Community Concert. This is free but donations are gratefully accepted. It’s an all ages concert, beginning at 6 p.m. with In Pursuit – Fraser, Conner and Declan Armstrong. At 7:30 p.m. the feature band, The Tumbleweeds takes the stage.

Bring your own chairs, blankets and dress for the weather. No outside alcohol allowed.

It sounds like a great day to enjoy everything Kimberley has to offer.