It’s time to plant your bucket of spuds for the Kimberley Food Bank

Most people in Kimberley and area wait to plant their gardens until after the May long weekend.

So as you prepare to garden, please think about growing some extra potatoes for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

Yes, it’s time once again for the Spud Bucket Show Down.

It’s very simple. Donate $10 and pick up your bucket, four inches of soil and seed potato at Bavarian Home Hardware or Top Crop Too. Grow your potatoes in the bucket. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. bring your bucket of spuds to the Wildsight Harvest Garden Party at the garden on Rotary Drive (behind the Aquatic Centre). There will be prizes for heaviest load of potatoes, number and most interesting shape.

Here’s a couple of growing hints:

Start with about four inches of soil and place seed potatoes in bucket

Cover with more soil, water to keep soil moist.

allow for good drainage.

Add more soil after stems grow, leaving top leaves visible.

READ: Food Bank once again sponsoring potato bucket challenge



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter