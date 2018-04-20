Jean Minifie named Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi chapter

Beta Sigma Phi’s Lady of the Year for 2018 is Jean Minifie, who is pictured here (fourth from left) with ten former Ladies of the Year. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

The Beta Sigma Phi chapter held a dinner on Tuesday, April 17 to honour their 2018 Lady of the Year, Jean Minifie.

Margaret Barclay of Beta Sigma Phi says this week is National Volunteer Week, so it was fitting that they celebrated and thanked their Lady of the Year alongside the 12 former Ladies of the Year and Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers.

In 2011, Minifie left Calgary to retire in Kimberley. She is actually a West Kootenay native, says Barclay, born in Trail and raised in Fruitvale. She took her psychiatric nurses training in London, Ontario and upon graduation worked in the Dundas Psychiatric Hospital.

Moving from Ontario to Calgary, Minifie spent the next 30 years working for the Calgary Board of Education. She worked with the physically and mentally challenged and more laterally in Behaviour Management for at risk youth requiring life skills training and encouragement. This, Barclay says, ultimately lead her to retirement in Kimberley.

“After settling in Kimberley, Jean joined in with an aqua fit class at the Aquatic Centre,” explained Barclay. “The moment, or should I say question, that jump started Jean’s incredible volunteer involvement in her new surroundings occurred around the hot tub, ‘so what’s available in Kimberley for volunteering?’ asked Jean. Well, more than a few societies have caught her interest and since then it’s been full steam ahead.”

Minifie became a member of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary as a volunteer at the hospital in the Diagnostic Imaging Department offering patients comfort and care. The Cranbrook-Kimberley Hospice Society is another of Jean’s passions.

“Even though she had been a volunteer for Palliative Care at the Calgary Fanning Centre, she was required to complete specific training necessary for client and family companioning and bereavement and grief support,” said Barclay. “We thank Jean for her empathy and compassion.”

Minifie is also a volunteer for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Society. She not only helps to fill hampers and interview clients who request assistance, but also sits on the board of directors.

“Now as a director, it seems to follow that one would feel the need to help with the Food Bank’s major fundraiser – Bingos!” said Barclay. “To volunteer for this weekly event one needs a sense of humour, stamina, and a whole lot of patience.”

After starting as a sorter and cashier, Minifie has now become the Kimberley Thrift Store Volunteer Coordinator and has been President of the Auxiliary for the past four years. As President of the Board Minifie assists in rounding up a total of 107 dedicated and hard-working volunteers.

“A huge thank you to the Auxiliary Volunteers for the $83,742 donation to the 2017 10th annual starlight campaign,” said Barclay. “Our Health Centre was the recipient of a much needed update to the equipment.

“Of course, one or two or three things will always lead to another and so it is for Jean,” Barclay said. “Alternate Wednesdays you will find her dispensing the equipment at the Loan Cupboard, and I’m sure through her volunteer friendship with Heather McKenzie, Jean was more than encouraged to follow her love of reading by volunteering at the Friends of the Library Bookstore.”

Minifie is also a GoGo Granny, supporting the Stephen Lewis Foundation, selling crafts to raise funds for African grandmothers and the children in their care.

“At home, Jean loves to garden, read and knit, but there is always another goal to pursue. For Jean it is the replacement of the deteriorating roof and floor at the Kimberley Thrift Store. At the present time she is driving to East Kootenay Council meetings requesting their support for her grant applications.”

Barclay says Minifie has shown the qualities of a volunteer and so much more, “She shares her skills, love, and kindness by inspiring others. Congratulations Jean, we are so happy to be honouring you as our 2018 Lady of the Year.”