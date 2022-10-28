Join Kimberley author Bill Roberts for coffee chat at Kimberley Public Library

Submitted

Kimberley Public Library is hosting a Coffee Morning on Friday November 4th at 10:15-11:15am with local author Bill Roberts. Join us for a good yarn and colourful tales as Bill shares historical stories from his novel ‘Wild Horse Kate’.

It traces the story of Kate Kildare from her Irish homeland to the banks of the Wild Horse Creek and one of the richest gold strikes in the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia’s interior.

Tea, coffee, cookies and a warm welcome await you at the Kimberley Library – please join us for this interesting and enjoyable presentation.

Call the library for more information 250-427-3112 or email staff@kimberleylibrary.ca