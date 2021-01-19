Join Kimberley Library for an author Zoom session

Join the Kimberley Public Library for an evening as the award-winning novelist Rosa Jordan presents her latest novel In Search of a Happy Ending (2020, Propertius Press).

The book follows a Vancouver writing group with three stories to tell: the one that they are writing, the one that they are living, and the one that they are hiding.

“Rosa Jordan’s latest novel is a rich, varied and gripping read.” – The Rossland Telegraph

This presentation will at 7pm MST on January 20th via Zoom.

For more information, please email outreach@kimberleylibrary.caor call (250)427-3112.

