Join the goats this week to help control invasive plants in Lois Creek

Friends of Lois Creek is inviting everyone to come out Sunday July 11 for a kid-friendly event helping a herd of goats control a patch invasive Spotted Knapweed threatening the ecology of the entire Lois Creek trail system.

The hungry goats will be in Lois Creek from 10 am to 3 pm helping control the knapweed plants and preventing the spread of seeds further into the trail system. Cailey Chase of Vahana Nature Rehabilitation, which specializes in target-grazing with goats, uses an electric fence to focus the goats on specific areas such as the problem knapweed patch located near the west end of Powerline Trail just above Florence’s Gully.

“The goats reduce the ability of the plants to photosynthesize and that stresses them, decreasing their competitive advantage,” explains Chase. “Hand-pulling is very effective when paired with target-grazing.”

Wildsight Kimberley and the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council will also have information kiosks offering helpful hand-pulling tips and techniques for controlling invasive species.