Join work bees at Kimberley Community Garden

Volunteer help is always needed at the Kimberley Community Garden. Wildsight photo

There are all kinds of things going on at the Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive, as they gear up for the best time of the year — harvest.

Wildsight has just installed a brand new storage shed so there is room for all sorts of supplies and equipment.

There are regular work bees at the garden for the whole month of August. Extra hands are always welcome.

Come by the garden

Every Sunday from 10:00am to 12:00pm

Every Tuesday, 8:00am to 12:00pm (last date August 29)

Every Friday, 8:00am to 12:00pm (last date September 1)

Additional pop-up events may occur, so sign up to receive notifications.

Wildsight Sustainability Coordinator Chad Kile will be there for the sessions on Sundays and summer student assistant Ivy Desbiolles will be there on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Equipment will be provided.