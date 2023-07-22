JulyFest reunion of Kimberley Ambulance Society

Everyone familiar with Kimberley’s JulyFest knows a big part of the weekend in reunions. Usually it’s class reunions, but at other times it’s other groups or societies that operated within the city.

The old Kimberley Ambulance Society who were all “Volunteers ” from 1954 to 1981, enjoyed a reunion dinner up at Trickle Creek golf course on Friday night, says Kimberley resident Judy Cave.

“A few 89 year Olds were in attendance. So much laughter and so many stories shared about their times before the Ambulance service was taken over by the province in 1981.”