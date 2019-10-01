Jump into Oktoberfest this Saturday

First Saturday is all about the Bavarian

It’s October already. And in Kimberley that means it’s time to get your Bavarian on with the last First Saturday of the season — it’s Oktoberfest time.

Get out your lederhosen or dirndl, because the best Bavarian dress wins a prize.

The fun starts with the annual Kid’s Kazoo Parade. Make signs, wear a costume, play a kazoo and join Happy Hans for a parade into the Platzl. Meet at 11:30 a.m.at Centre 64.

At noon our own Burgermeister, Don McCormick will open the event and we’ll hear from musicians Clarence Uhll, Adi Unterberger and Ian Ferrie. That will be followed by L8 and the European Touch at 1 p.m.

There will be a beer garden in the Platzl, of course. It’s Oktoberfest! Enjoy beer, brats, and apple strudel between 12:30 and 4:30. There will be a bar-themed obstacle course at 2 p.m. (16 and over please), and then a strudel eating contest at 3:15 p.m.

First Saturdays are also all about the arts and Oktoberfest is no different. Try your hand at a Raku potter workshop where you’ll learn about integrating pine needle weaving into art. Liz Connor is presenting that workshop. Stop by and try the Adult Make Art Studio – Stamp it and Gelato’s.

Rene Earwig will be the watercolour artist at work, and there will be gold panning in the Platzl.

The forge at Dragon’s Iron Forge at 35 Ross Street will be operating (follow the dragons to your destination). check out traditional blacksmithing and enjoy free Oktoberfest buns and root beer. That’s from noon to 4 p.m.. Closed toe shoes are a must for this.

The Art Market vendors for Oktoberfest are :

Hoofundhorn Eccentrics

Darcy Wanuk

The Thing Factory

Tom Tattrie

The Mustard Chef

Elsie Warriner

Maxine Dodd

And there’s plenty for the kids to do as well, in addition to the Kazoo Parade Beginning at noon in the Platzl, there’s photo booths, a root beer garden at the Snowdrift Cafe for $2, a Kids Kraft Corner where the kids can make an Oktoberfest hat, face painting by Painted Frog by donation, and a pretzel toss by the cuckoo clock at 2:15.

And around the community, try out Pickle Ball at Centre 64 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; the Kimberley Heritage Museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m., where you can pick up your copy of their new historical calendar; and there’s an Irene Rutherford exhibit in the gallery at Centre 64.

And Oktoberfest wraps up with a party at the Elks at 9 p.m.

Come on, Kimberley, Get Your Bavarian On!