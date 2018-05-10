KAR Summit Fund supports Kimberley Nature Park

The Kimberley Alpine Resort Summit Fund recently provided a $500 donation to help the Kimberley Nature Park Society create an updated version of its trail guide for the park. Above, Ted Funston from KAR (on the left) presents the cheque to Rod Chapman, a KNPS director.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us