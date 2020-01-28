KDCF helps Elks and Meals On Wheels work together

In November of 2019, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) distributed a total of $22,600 in grants towards a variety of local sports and community organizations. One of these recipients was the Kimberley Elks Lodge, who received a total of $4000 towards the installation of a commercial kitchen.

With the help from the KDCF grant, the Elks has been able to upgrade their existing hall kitchen into a commercial kitchen. Not only does the new kitchen allow the Elks to offer food services in their lounge, but, for the first time, it supplies Patrick Sinclair a proper kitchen to prepare meals for ‘Meals on Wheels’.

“These meals are for people who have had surgery or have an inability to get out of their residence due to medical reasons. Patrick will provide home cooked meals to people in need in our community. The Elks were looking for some food services in the lounge. A marriage meant to be.” said Ron Christianson of the Elks.

Most of the carpentry for the new kitchen was completed by members of the Elks. Funds from the Kimberley and District Community Foundation were used for equipment and the hiring of local tradesmen, for plumbing, heating, electrical, and fire suppression.

The Elks Lodge is a familiar building in Kimberley and has been a trusted Canadian service organization for over 100 years. Many of us are familiar with the entertainment focus of the Elks, but they are a Canadian volunteer organization that supports many community projects, including children with hearing and speech difficulties. Thanks to all who support both the Elks and the KDCF.

You can learn more about the Community Foundation at our website at http://kimberleyfoundation.ca or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KimberleyCommunityFoundation.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ullr Fest at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Just Posted

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course

PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.

Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley

The family-friendly event takes place over the Valentines Day weekend.

KDCF helps Elks and Meals On Wheels work together

In November of 2019, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) distributed… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Invermere woman

Police believe Belinda Eugene may be hitch hiking to the Kamloops area

City of Kimberley looks for alternatives to waste water treatment plant replacement

Potential cost of new plant is estimated at $50 million

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read