KDCF helps Elks and Meals On Wheels work together

In November of 2019, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) distributed a total of $22,600 in grants towards a variety of local sports and community organizations. One of these recipients was the Kimberley Elks Lodge, who received a total of $4000 towards the installation of a commercial kitchen.

With the help from the KDCF grant, the Elks has been able to upgrade their existing hall kitchen into a commercial kitchen. Not only does the new kitchen allow the Elks to offer food services in their lounge, but, for the first time, it supplies Patrick Sinclair a proper kitchen to prepare meals for ‘Meals on Wheels’.

“These meals are for people who have had surgery or have an inability to get out of their residence due to medical reasons. Patrick will provide home cooked meals to people in need in our community. The Elks were looking for some food services in the lounge. A marriage meant to be.” said Ron Christianson of the Elks.

Most of the carpentry for the new kitchen was completed by members of the Elks. Funds from the Kimberley and District Community Foundation were used for equipment and the hiring of local tradesmen, for plumbing, heating, electrical, and fire suppression.

The Elks Lodge is a familiar building in Kimberley and has been a trusted Canadian service organization for over 100 years. Many of us are familiar with the entertainment focus of the Elks, but they are a Canadian volunteer organization that supports many community projects, including children with hearing and speech difficulties. Thanks to all who support both the Elks and the KDCF.

