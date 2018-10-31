KDCF ‘Wheel of Fortune’ winners

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation was a the Kimberley Fall Fair at the beginning of the month, with their Wheel Of Fortune Spin. Community members and groups had the chance to spin and win different prizes. Below are the outcomes:

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy won the 2018 KDCF’s $500 Wheel of Fortune spin at the Kimberley Fall Fair.

Other winners were:

Lesle Lindberg – One Love Hot Yoga pass

Meaghan Luker – One Love Hot Yoga pass

Jamie Gordon – One Love Hot Yoga pass

Robyn Toffolo – Flowers Galore gift certificate

Ainsley Blanchard – Snowdrift Cafe gift certificate

Board Member Doug Kittle says, “thank you to our gift contributors, and remember the KDCF works for you.”

The KDCF will soon be announcing the recipients of the annual fall grants, which will be posted later in November.