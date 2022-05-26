Kids can ride Kimberley’s Mining Railway free for next four weeks

KUMR Volunteer Kevin Dunnebacke & wife Katrin with their daughters Lana and Mya along with pets which are always welcome on our trains. Photo submitted

Mick Henningson, President of the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society, is pleased to announce that kids ages 16 and under can ride free on the one-hour scenic (kids) train tours for the next four weekends. This is due to the local sponsorship led by Teck Resources who sponsored the 10 a.m. train’s on the weekend of May 28 & 29th plus two additional special one-hour trains at 3 p.m. the same weekend. Other sponsors for the four weekends in June include Redding Mining, KTown Custom Auto (owned and operated by KUMR Volunteer Kevin Dunnebacke), Meadowbrook Motors, Clean Creek’s, Home Hardware (Platzl), Pedal & Tap and Our Place.

“This year we were able to start operations on the Victoria Day Weekend as opposed to July 1st in 2020 and June 12th in 2021,” Henningson said. “We will be going through the tunnel with our “Kids Trains” and stopping at the Powerhouse Station on the way back (children can once again blow the whistle). We also have two fully restored Man Cars just across the creek in this area where families can have their picture taken. We are also going to sneak in a quick look at the Powerhouse and start up the 120-Year-Old Rand Compressor. “This is for the ‘Adult Kids’ on the train!”

KUMR Trains will just operate weekends until July 1st. Scheduled train times are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.. Full 2-hour Underground/Powerhouse tour times in June depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.. Tours can be sold out early so we advise coming 15-20 minutes early to line up and buy tickets. KUMR looks forward to operating at full train capacity with masks being optional. Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railway Staff & Volunteers hope to see you all on the train this season.

