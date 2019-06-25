Kimberlay Aquatic Centre annual boat race

The Kimberley Aquatic Centre held their annual Cardboard Boat Race on Friday, June 21, 2019. There were over ten businesses and families that participated in the event, which has participants build and race a boat built by only cardboard and Duct Tape.

The category winners are as follows:

Fastest Sinker – Sponsored by Hotel Kimberley – Mar Em Sail Boat

Most Spectacular Design – Sponsored by Royers Landscaping – Huran Pilots

Most Innovated – Sponsored by Chalet GM – Number One

Best for Last – Sponsored by Kimberley Bulletin – Jolting Jet

Defending Champion – Sponsored by Pedal & Tap (2018 Champions)– Platoon Bagoon – 2019 Champions