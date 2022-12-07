Kimberley Alpine Resort makes list as a top ten senior friendly resort in North America

Kimberley Alpine Resort finds itself as the lone Canadian ski resort on a list of most senior-friendly resorts in North America by travelandleisure.com.

Of Kimberley, the magazine said, “Seniors are connected and involved at Kimberley, many through the mountain’s host program, which provides complimentary guided tours for guests each day. This group not only offers this service but actively skis together and shares après social time regularly each week. More than likely, you’ll find that the average age of Mountain Hosts is close to 70, and they are actively engaged in sharing local knowledge and meeting people from all over the world. What’s more, the season pass rate for seniors 65 plus is $1009 (regular adult rate is $1259), while those 75 or older ski all season for $99. Better yet, HomeToGo recently ranked Kimberley as the second most affordable ski resort in North America.”

The other resorts on the list were Waterville Valley Resort, New Hampshire; Powder Mountain, Utah; Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont; Shawnee Mountain, Pennsylvania; Purgatory, Colorado; Gunstock, New Hampshire; Pomerelle Mountain Resort, Idaho;Swain Resort, New York; and Pajarito Mountain Ski Area, New Mexico.

