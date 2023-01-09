Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2020. Colby Katzberg file.

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Community Day set for Jan. 15

Residents can ski free with ID, proof of residency

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual Community Day will this year fall on Sunday, Jan. 15, giving locals the chance to ride the mountain for free.

Residents of Kimberley, Canal Flats, Meadowbrook, TaTa Creek, Skookumchuck, Marysville, Wasa, Wycliffe, Moyie, Wardner, Creston and Cranbrook are able to pick up complimentary tickets at guest services.

Residents must show photo ID and proof of local residency, including a drivers license or pay stub, to pick up their ticket.

There will be burgers for sale for $4 at a barbecue in the plaza, with proceeds going towards supporting the Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol and the Kimberley Disabled Skiers Association. To get yours, head to Guest Services and pick up a voucher.

The Telus Winter Sports School will also be offering 20 per cent off on group lessons for all ages and ability levels for skiers and snowboarders. Private lessons will also be offered for a promo price and must be booked 48 hours in advance by calling the Winter Sports School at 250-432-0315.

Rentals will also be discounted by 20 per cent for those in group and private lessons.

