Kimberley aquatic centre currently closed

Kimberley’s Aquatic Centre has been closed for the past couple of days.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says that’s because the boiler crashed. Parts are on their way from Edmonton, he says and a repair person will come from Fernie.

He says they are racing to get everything up and running before Spring Break.

The City will provide more details later today.

